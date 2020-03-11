Periodic closures to Monroe Road are coming in March the Michigan Department of Transportation informed residents Monday afternoon at a meeting at Pentwater Village Hall.
Pentwater Village Manager Chris Brown said there are three sections of Monroe Road, or Business U.S. 31, along Pentwater Lake that will be worked on some time between March 17 and 30.
“They’re going to be sandbagged, bermed and pumped, like they did in Whitehall (along the White River and White Lake last year),” Brown said. “It’ll be the same process. They have to put in 12-inch tubes under the road.”
“Temporary measures will be installed at three locations on (Monroe Road) adjacent to Pentwater Lake. Temporary measures include sand bags — called ‘super sacks — pumps and drainage diversion products for driveway access,” said John Richard, a spokesman for MDOT.
“Work is anticipated to start in two or three weeks and be completed by mid-April. Full closures of (Monroe Road) will be required to install the temporary measures. Each location will have two to four days of closure time. A detour will be in place during this work. No weekend closures are anticipated,” Richard said.
