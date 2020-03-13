Concerns about shoreline erosion and how to pay for protecting shoreline structures are rising with the Great Lakes water levels that are heading towards new records this spring.
A bipartisan bill introduced into the U.S. Senate by Michigan’s Democratic Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow and Republican Senators Ron Johnson, Wisconsin, and James Lankford, Oklahoma, would create a revolving loan fund through which local communities could seek loans at a 1 percent interest rate through their state for work and mitigation projects brought on by increasing water levels and other natural disasters including droughts.
According to Peters, who conducted a phone-in press conference Thursday, the money would come with few federal restrictions so erosion control projects and other projects to reduce the impact of severe weather could more quickly be addressed. State environmental rules would apply, he noted.
