The weather on Friday was a little bit of a challenge for the Ludington Area Pickleball September Open, but the three-day tournament attracted 166 players from across the state to the courts at Oriole Field in Ludington.
On-and-off rains on Friday helped to push the games to a different site, but it worked out. The tournament’s games ran from 9:30 a.m. Saturday until around 3, said Ludington Area Pickleball Club President John Reed, who was also the tournament director. The games began again on Sunday morning and the tournament concluded around 6 p.m.
“This is our third year. The first year was low key. Last year, we had around 96 (players). We had 166 this year,” Reed said. “These people, they come from all over.”
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.