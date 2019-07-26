The 38-year-old man who went missing while swimming in Lake Michigan near the Sable River outlet at Ludington State Park has been identified as Brian Herrmann, according to a press release from the Mason County Sheriff's Office.
On Thursday at approximately 3:13 p.m., Herrmann, was swimming at the mouth of the Sable River outlet when he began to struggle. He was last spotted approximately 100 yards south of the first swim buoy located north of the outlet.
Herrmann, who resides in the Brighton area, was swimming with his family. His children and wife were rescued by other beachgoers, according to the press release.
Search efforts are continuing today, however conditions on Lake Michigan are expected to deteriorate further. Search crews will continue as long as it is safe for emergency personnel.
The Ludington State Park Lake Michigan beaches are open today, but everyone is encouraged to check current lake conditions for dangerous currents advisories at https://www.weather.gov/greatlakes/beachhazards.
The Sable River outlet is closed to swimming until conditions improve.
River outlet currents can be especially dangerous areas to swim in when high flows are occurring on the river. These currents can quickly sweep swimmers away from shore.
If swimmers are caught in an outlet current, they should swim parallel to shore until they are free of the current, and then make their way back to shore. Fighting the current will only weaken a swimmer further, possibly putting them in more distress.
Several agencies continue to support the search operations, including the Mason County Sheriff's Office, Ludington State Park Department of Natural Resources employees, Hamlin Township Fire Department, Ludington Police Department, Mason County Emergency Management, U.S. Forest Service, Scottville Fire Department, Ludington Fire Department, Free Soil Fire Department, Oceana County Sheriff's Office, Manistee County Sheriff's Office, DNR Conservation Officers and the Salvation Army.
Several businesses have donated supplies and resources to also support the search operations, including At the Y Country Store, Wesco, and All Seasons Port-A-Jon.