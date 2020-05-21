The Princess of Ludington arrived Tuesday afternoon at her new home in Pere Marquette Lake after a four-day journey from Bayfield, Wis.
Al Laaksonen bought the 65-foot boat and brought it to Ludington, and he plans to spend the next month or so getting it ready to sail for his business, Ludington Harbor Tours.
“One of the guys who piloted the boat asked if I had someone up above looking down on us because we had a smooth sail,” Laaksonen said as his new pride was docked at Lake Street Marina in Ludington’s Fourth Ward.
Over the coming days and weeks, Laaksonen said some work will be done on the boat, such as replacing some of its carpet. It also will be prepared for hosting its tours. It also will be going through its paces on Pere Marquette Lake with Capt. Lee Price at the helm.
