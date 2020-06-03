Ludington Senior Center has an over abundance of coupons for Project Fresh, a program that distributes $20 coupon booklets to be used at Orchard Market or the Ludington Farmers Market.
“All we can, and really, it’s the biggest thing we need to get out, is Project Fresh. We were given 200 coupons. Normally, we’re given 100. Last year, we were given 150,” said Ludington Senior Center Director Vickie Collins.
“We have to do those applications over the phone. We’ve had to change that process. That’s a big thing, that right, people have to be older than 60, and there’s income guidelines.”
Those seeking the coupon books will need to call 845-6841 and complete the application form over the phone. There are income guidelines to receive the books. For one person, the top income is $23,107, and for two people, the income level is $31,284.
