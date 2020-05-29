Epworth Assembly is starting to wind down a project to help keep the record-high waters for Lake Michigan from reaching many of the cottages of the summer resort.
The resort contracted with Nordlund & Associates to engineer what needed to be done considering the record-high levels of Lake Michigan. Hallack Contracting was hired to bring tons of rock for riprap at an estimated cost of $2 million to help secure Epworth’s infrastructure.
“We were in really good shape with last summer with the predictions,” said Kim Hamm, general manager of Epworth Assembly. “We were in our seasonal decline, and we were hoping for a dry, mild winter. Things changed quickly. We had a lot of rain and high wind. Lake Michigan was on the upward path, and we started to see significant erosion to our current shore.
“We had cottages taking water on, and we decided we couldn’t wait any longer.”
