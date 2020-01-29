Roughly 100 community leaders gathered Tuesday morning at The Lake House in downtown Ludington to hear the progress made and some of the plans ahead at Ludington & Scottville Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 State of the Community Breakfast.
Chamber President and CEO Brandy Miller kicked off the event, describing some of the successes in and around Mason County. It led to her comments from the chamber’s perspective on many of the services and projects it’s undertaking, including adding the Mason County Growth Alliance under its umbrella.
“I am excited to announce that this morning, the chamber is the lead economic development organization for Mason County,” she said. “The chamber has had a very close working relationship with the Mason County Growth Alliance since its inception, managing the organization, working on the day-to-day operations and, at times, employing our director. As the direct response from our members and our community, we have worked to transition the growth alliance into this solution and move economic development to the chamber.”
