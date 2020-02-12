Students aiming to take advantage of the Mason County Promise are nearing a deadline as the program itself is going through a long-term transition.
Graduating seniors are encouraged to sign up to take advantage of the promise this fall by the March 1 deadline. Students should have completed their respective applications for federal student aid (FAFSA). Plus, students already taking advantage of the program need to renew the scholarship this May after the winter grades are posted, said Jody Maloney, Mason County Promise & College Access Network coordinator.
