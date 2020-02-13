A cellphone video recording of events as they unfolded, jury selection and a parade of witnesses for the prosecution rounded out the first day of trial in the 51st Circuit Court case charging Walhalla resident Robb Dodson with two felonies.
Dodson was charged with assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer causing injury following an incident one year ago today on the evening of Feb. 13, 2019. The altercation between officers and Dodson that lead to his arrest unfolded in front of witnesses in the parking lot of the Dollar General Store on U.S. 10 in Walhalla.
