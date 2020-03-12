MANISTEE — In light of the evolving coronavirus COVID-19 situation and by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s recommendation, the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts board of directors decided to postpone Irish Night that was planned for 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday.
Citing the governor's request to cancel or postpone mass events of 100 or more people in a shared space, that led to the decision, according to a press release from the Ramsdell.
The Metropolitan Opera has also canceled events up to March 31. The high definition transmission of the Flying Dutchman on Saturday, March 14, is also canceled at the Ramsdell. The Paine family has also canceled Bill Paine’s memorial service and reception, originally scheduled for Saturday at the Ramsdell.
The Ramsdell will honor a full refund to Irish Night or The MET Opera HD “Flying Dutchman” ticket holders, according to a release. Or, orders may be held in case patrons can go to the rescheduled date.
“We’ve dealt with this before when we had to postpone The Accidentals event because of weather concerns. Most people were able to make the new date, and we honored the refund to those that couldn’t,” stated Xavier Verna, executive director of the Ramsdell.
At this time, The Bach and Beethoven Experience presented by the Shoreline Music Society on March 21 is still on the schedule. A new date for Irish Night will be announced for the summer.
The Ramsdell board will re-evaluate the situation next week and make decisions on future events. More news will be shared via social media and email marketing campaigns.