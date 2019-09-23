HAMLIN TWP. — The Mason County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol is continuing its search Monday for a 54-year-old West Olive man who fell into Hamlin Lake Saturday.
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole stated in a release Monday morning that searchers continued to look for Robert James Conklin late into the day on Sunday.
However, the weather conditions and the conditions of the lake limited the search.
"Recovery efforts have been hampered by large weed beds under the surface of the water, which has caused imaging issues with the underwater equipment," Cole stated. "In addition, Sunday's heavy rains have created water runoff into Hamlin Lake. This, coupled with thick algae on the water's surface, is causing visibility issues for divers, who report only a few inches of visibility."
Conklin and a 51-year-old Walhalla woman fell into Hamlin Lake, Cole stated previously, with first responders called to the lake Saturday afternoon. The pair were on a 18-foot boat, and others on the lake were able to rescue the woman from the water.
The initial search on Saturday involved members of five different fire departments, the Michigan State Police and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter. Dive teams from both Mason and Oceana counties also were on the scene.
On Sunday, members of the Grant Township Fire Department searched the northern shore of Hamlin Lake off of Nurnberg Road while the sheriff's office and divers searched on the lake.
Cole stated it appeared as if Conklin drowned.