Christian camp scholarships are available
Children ages 7-18 in Mason and Oceana counties may qualify for scholarships to attend a Christian camp this summer.
Through a joint effort of several local churches — ArkLight Ministries, Oceana/Mason County Inmate & Family Ministries and Grace Adventures — resources are available to provide up to 75% of camp fees that average $400 to $500 per camper. The participating family is expected to pay the remaining 25%, but this could be waived in special needs situations. Organizers encourage interested families to first contact their home church for summer camp opportunities. If your local church summer camp programs don’t work out, contact Grace Adventures, a scholarship sponsors, at (231) 873-3662 to consider their summer camp programs.
Scholarship inquiries, applications and approval are being coordinated by Chaplain Jerry Thorne. Contact Thorne at jerrythorne@charter.net or (231) 425-3693.
Scholarship applications should be submitted by April 30. Available scholarship monies will be awarded on May 7 at the Camp Information Day from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Grace Adventures, 2100 Ridge Road, Mears.
National Day of Prayer is May 5
There will be a National Day of Prayer gathering from 12:05 to 12:50 p.m. Thursday, May 5 at the Mason County Courthouse. Prayer will be offered for the president and his advisors, local state officials, churches, law enforcement, education, local businesses, the U.S. military, hospitals and the world.
The theme for this year’s gathering is “Exalt the Lord, who has established us,” from Colossians 2:6-7.
All are invited to attend. In the event of ran, the service outside the courthouse will move to Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St.
Evening events include services from 6 to 7 p.m. at Radiant Church, 409 S. Washington Ave., and from 7 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Church, 1212 Monona Drive.
St. Simon Catholic Church to host mission conference May 22-24
St. Simon Catholic Church will host its mission conference, “The Most Holy Eucharist: Gift and Sacrament,” May 22-24 at 702 E. Bryant Road, Ludington.
The schedule includes:
• Confessions, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday;
• Mission Hour with Exposition of the Most Blessed Sacrament and Solemn Benediction, 7-8 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday;
• A Solemn Closing Mass, 7-8 p.m. Tuesday;
• Daily Mass, 8:30 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, with Confessions following at 9:30 a.m.;
Mission conference titles are “The Eucharist as Foreshadowed in Both the Old and New Testaments and the Church Fathers on Eucharistic Doctrine” on Sunday, May 22; “Rekindling Eucharistic Amazement: The Saints and the Eucharist” on Monday, May 23; and “The Most Blessed of the Seven Sacraments” on Tuesday, May 24.
This Holy Rosary Parish Mission will be Preached by the Rev. Fr. Wade L. J. Menezes, CPM of the Fathers of Mercy. Fr. Wade will have his CDs, DVDs and books available and will conduct a book signing each day.