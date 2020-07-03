One rider of the Ludington Mass Transit Authority is concerned about the protocols the busing service has for its drivers.
Jim Finley said he uses the LMTA, and he said there are instances in which drivers do not use masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Finley said he doesn’t believe this should be permitted.
“They’re putting my life at risk,” Finley told the Daily News earlier this week. “I don’t want to lose my life because someone doesn’t want to use a mask.”
Finley, who lives at Longfellow Towers in Ludington, said he uses a walker because he has poor balance. He suffers from Parkinson’s disease, he said.
“Some of the drivers wear masks. Some of the drivers are really good,” he said.
Finley’s concern comes from seeing drivers without masks when they are outside of the bus and loading people onto the ramp or lift.
LMTA Executive Director Paul Keson said the service requires its drivers to wear personal protection equipment, including face masks and gloves, when assisting with pick-up and drop-off in the passenger section of the vehicle.
“We do not require that when they’re on the outside of the vehicle due to the fact that they’re not in an enclosed place,” Keson told the Daily News. “If they want to wear them, they certainly can.”
Keson said there are differing situations. Someone in a wheelchair, for example, might call upon the driver to wear the necessary protection materials because they’re securing that individual on the ramp or lift. Someone who walks onto the lift without assistance doesn’t call for the use of equipment, Keson said, because the button to raise and lower the lift is on a stretch-cord that can gain some distance between the rider and the driver.
Keson said Finley — who requires a lift to board the LMTA buses — called about his complaint, and the service saved the video of his loading and unloading.
“It shows (the driver) stretching the cord out,” Keson said of the video. “If I run a tape measure, he’s got the distance. We just try to have everybody do the best that they can.”
Keson also said, though, that the drivers also want to ensure that those who are taken up the lift have someone fairly close by in case a rider becomes unsteady.
“You want to be there, just in case,” he said. “It’s a fine line.”
The LMTA has installed a sneeze shield made of transparent vinyl that encases the driver away from the passengers, according to Keson. The shield allows the driver to stay isolated away from the passengers. When passengers board, they can place their tokens or money in the box and once they leave to sit down, the driver can reach through a slit in the shield to deposit the rider’s fare into the box below.
“It snaps into the ceiling and the wall,” Keson said of the shield. “And we have them on all 12 of our buses… They snap into place.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March, LMTA cut its hours and asked riders to use the service only for essential services. At the time, Keson said the authority stepped up its cleaning of the buses to prevent the spread of the virus.
Keson said Finley’s complaint is the first he’s been made aware of regarding the LMTA’s mask policy, though there have been previous calls about hours and the service’s bus-cleaning practices.
Finley, though, was concerned for other riders beyond himself.
“I don’t want to hear bad things about Ludington. I just want to be safe,” he said.
He added that he values the service.
“I really like the LMTA,” he said Thursday. “It’s such a good service for everyone.”