The Mason/Manistee Pro-life Oratory Contest named its trio of winners recently after the organization moved its contest into a virtual one.
Bergen Johnson, an 11th grade student that attends the Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy was this year’s winner. Taking second place was Malakai Honyoust of Ludington, a ninth grader who is homeschooled. Genesis Davis finished third, and she is a 10th grade student and she, too, is homeschooled.
Also competing were Adrianna Malburg and Amelia Malburg, both whom attend Mason County Eastern.
The Mason County Right To Life has hosted an oratory contest, and in the past three years, the Manistee County group has joined in for one single contest to qualify for the Right to Life of Michigan annual contest. The contest is open to high school students in Michigan, is five to seven minutes in length and covers topics such as abortion, euthanasia, infanticide, stem cell research and cloning. Winners of local contests advance to the state contest.
The contest originally was scheduled for March 20, but it was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Coordinators John Beckett, Ginger Malburg and Patty Spencer decided to make it a virtual contest. Participants were required to record their speeches and send them electronically to the committee. The judges this year were Barbara Burwell, Susan Goes and Timothy Kelley — each of whom are not on Right to Life boards nor work for Right to Life. Judges scored the speeches and returned the scorecards to the coordinators to determine the winners.