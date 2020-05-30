Ludington’s Quiz Bowl team will appear on WCMU Public Television’s “Quiz Central” at 5:30 p.m. today on its channels, taking on Manistee’s team with a $4,000 two-year room and board scholarship at Central Michigan University on the line.
Ludington and Manistee were the two finalists for the white division. The Ludington Quiz Bowl team is coached by Amber Nasson with the team consisting of Graham Rivet, Karri Grillo, Aidan DeMorrow and Olivia Hill with alternates Emily Swist, Lindy Murphy and Elijah Wentworth.
The white division championship team and the alternates will receive the scholarship from CMU. “Quiz Central” has more than 50 teams from Michigan high schools compete in four divisions based on school size.
The division winners advance to the semifinal rounds as the program works to name a 2020 “Quiz Central” championship team. The final game will are at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, at WCMU Public Television.
Episodes can also be watched online at www.video.wcmu.org/show/quiz-central/