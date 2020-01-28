A Riverton Township man will spend some time in the Mason County Jail after he pleaded guilty to driving drunk and was sentenced Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Leobardo Alpizar Olivarez, 47, 3613 W. Anthony Road, was sentenced to 364 days probation as well as one year in jail for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, second offense. He was ordered to serve three months of the jail term now, with the rest to be served at the court’s discretion.
Two other counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants second offense were dismissed upon his plea.
Working through an interpreter, Olivarez admitted to driving under the influence on Aug. 22, 2019 on Brye Road in Riverton Township. He also admitted when questioned by Paul Spaniola, prosecuting attorney, to his other drunken driving offenses with one occurring in Mason County in 1997 and the other in 2013 in Manistee County.
“You will see in his file letters from his employer, that he has attended (Alcoholics Anonymous) meetings three times per week since his last arrest, and that he has the support of his family,” Ryan Glanville, defense attorney told the court. “They want to help him on his sobriety journey.”
In rendering her sentence, Judge Susan Sniegowski said she took those things into consideration and granted Olivarez a work release from jail. She also ordered that he do 30 hours of community service work and that he pay $1,236 in fines and other court fees.