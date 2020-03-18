The Mason County Road Commission closed its office to the general public, vendors and salespeople and are asking that anyone that has questions to call the office at 231-757-2882.
At this time, some of the office staff will be working at home and the others will be maintaining the recommended 6-foot distance from each other. We have split the crew to work 4- to 10-hour days Monday through Thursday and 3-to 12-hour days on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to help protect the health and safety of the commission's employees and community.
Mason County residents will continue to see road commission workers out every day to maintain safe travel on the roads.
For questions or more information, call 231-757-2882. Or in the event of an emergency, call 911 and the road commission will be immediately dispatched.