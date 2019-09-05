The Mason County Road Commission announced Thursday night that Sugar Grove Road between U.S. 31 and Tuttle Road was reopened to traffic earlier that day as a part of a larger update on road closures.
In a press release by Mason County Highway Engineer Eric Nelson late Thursday night, the road commission had updates on road closures for four different stretches of roads.
Sugar Grove Road had three culverts replaced on a stretch from U.S. 31 to Tuttle Road. There are gravel sections at the locations of the replaced culverts, and Nelson stated drivers should slow down at those places that are marked by orange plastic barrels.
"The gravel will be paved with asphalt in the next few weeks," Nelson stated.
Decker Road between U.S. 31 and Darr Road was also reopened on Thursday for a culvert replacement. Like Sugar Grove Road, a gravel section is in the place where the culvert was replaced, and it, too, will be paved with asphalt.
Darr Road between Sugar Grove and Mavis roads is still closed over the Lincoln River. The road commission is removing clay, adding a sand lift and aggregate base, Nelson stated. The road is expected to be reopened either Tuesday, Sept. 10, or Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Sugar Grove Road between Stiles Road and U.S. 31 will be closed to traffic starting on Monday, Sept. 9. The road commission is adding gravel to the edges of the existing roadway in preparation for new asphalt. The road will be widened, and the project is expected to last a week, Nelson stated.
The roadway will be reopened after adding the gravel and until the paving can be scheduled. The road is approximately 22 to 23 feet wide, and it will be widened to 28 feet, Nelson stated. The final paving will take four days, and Nelson stated the paving date is not available.
Residents on Sugar Grove Road, emergency responders and school buses picking up and dropping off students will have access to the road when it is closed.