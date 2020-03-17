The Scottville Senior Center's in-home services were suspended at the end of the day on Tuesday, Bill Kerans, the center's director, announced.
"An increasing number of our clients have requested that we not come to their homes," Kerans wrote in a press release. "While none of our aides have given any indication of illness, we understand that people are concerned about having visitors. To protect the health of our clients and staff we have decided it’s necessary to suspend services for now.
"We will resume our in-home programs as soon as possible."
Medical transportation services are also suspended until the center is confident the serice can be provided without risk to clients or volunteer drivers.
Home-delivered hot lunches will be available to seniors via the Mason County Central Schools' Food Services. On request, the food service department will temporarily add seniors, who normally have hot lunch at the senior center, to the home-delivered senior meals-on-wheels program.
Request by phone:
Senior Meals-on-Wheels Program: 231-757-4831
Senior Center: 231-757-4705
Web site updates
Please check the center's website, www.scottvilleareaseniorcenter.com, for news during the closure — and a reopening announcement.