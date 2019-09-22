HAMLIN TWP. — Mason County Dive team and Oceana County Sheriff’s Office Dive team searched until dark last night for Robert James Conklin, 54, of West Olive Michigan, after he fell out of his boat yesterday afternoon, according to Mason County Sheriff's Office Kim Cole.
Divers and Marine Patrol units are back on Hamlin Lake this morning resuming search efforts, Cole said.
Search crews with Grant Fire and Rescue are currently conducting shoreline searches on the north shores of Hamlin Lake off Nurnberg Road, Cole said.
Searchers will continue throughout today unless lighting in the area forces them off the water.