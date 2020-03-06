A resolution to be considered by the full Mason County Board of Commissioners in regard to Second Amendment support and rights won’t be at the March meeting following action Thursday in a committee meeting.
The Finance, Personnel and Rules Committee met Thursday morning to review a draft resolution in regard to the Second Amendment Sanctuary County movement. The movement has asked counties across the state to adopt a resolution to affirm the rights under the amendment and encourage officials not to enforce or adopt laws that would restrict those rights.
Herb Stenzel, Michigan for 2A Sanctuary Counties — Mason County chairman, delivered an amended county resolution that included more language from the Michigan Coalition during the public comment period of the committee meeting.
The new information prompted the committee members — Chuck Lange, Janet Andersen and Steve Hull — to table a decision on a resolution until the committee’s next meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 19. The next full county board meeting is at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 17.
“We need to look at was brought forth today because we have no idea what’s in there,” Andersen said. “There might be something in there we haven’t (thought of).”
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.