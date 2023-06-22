LUDINGTON SENIOR CENTER
MONDAY — 9 a.m. men’s billiards; 9:30 a.m. yoga; 11 a.m. Enhance Fitness; 1 p.m. cards and games, open billiards; 2 p.m. Stringalongs Jam; 5:30 p.m. Zumba Toning
TUESDAY — 9 a.m. Golf Club at Lakeside Links, walking club; 9:30 a.m. Zumba Gold; 10 a.m. ladies billiards; 10:30 a.m. cardio drumming; 11:45 a.m. lunch; 1 p.m. duplicate bridge, Corewell president; 1-3 p.m. open billiards; 2 p.m. line dancing
WEDNESDAY — 9 a.m. walking club, men’s billiards; 10 a.m. Stretch & Balance, quilting; 1 p.m. ping pong; 1-3 p.m. open billiards; 3 p.m. Ted Talks; 4 p.m. Feldenkrais; 5:30 p.m. Zumba Gold
THURSDAY — 9 a.m. walking club; 9:30 a.m. Zumba Toning; 10 a.m. ladies billiards, Crafts & Giggles; 10:30 a.m. cardio drumming; 11:45 a.m. lunch; 1 p.m. duplicate bridge, open billiards
FRIDAY — 9 a.m. men’s billiards; 9:30 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. mahjong; 11 a.m. Enhance Fitness, footcare by appointment; 12:30 p.m. Sound Bath; 1 p.m. cards and games; 1-3 p.m. open billiards
SATURDAY — Closed
SUNDAY — Closed
SCOTTVILLE SENIOR CENTER
MONDAY — 9 a.m. walking group; 10 a.m. quilting group; 11:45 a.m. lunch; 12:30-1 p.m. cardio drumming
TUESDAY — 9 a.m. ladies coffee klatch with Mayor Marcy Spencer and Commissioner Darcy Copenhaver; 10:30 a.m. exercise; 11:45 a.m. lunch; 12:30 p.m. speaker Dr. Weston Squires; 1 p.m. euchre; 1-3 p.m. wood carving club; 2-3 p.m. beginning painting with Katie; 5:30-6 p.m. cardio drumming
WEDNESDAY — 9 a.m. painting group, walking group; 10 a.m. ladies billiards; 11:45 a.m. lunch; 12:30-1:15 p.m. Zumba Gold; 1 p.m. pinochle; 2 p.m. Jeannette’s crafts
THURSDAY — 10 a.m. Wii bowling; 10:30 a.m. textile arts, exercise; 11:45 a.m. lunch; 12:15 p.m. tech help; 5:30-6:15 p.m. Zumba Gold; 6 p.m. setback
FRIDAY — 9 a.m. walking group; 10 a.m. Wii Bowling, bingo; 11:45 a.m. lunch; noon-4 p.m. open billiards, music jam
SATURDAY — Closed
SUNDAY — Closed
TALLMAN SENIOR CENTER
MONDAY — 9 a.m. crochet; 10:30 a.m. safe and sane exercise
TUESDAY — 10 a.m. bingo; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. open billiards; 1 p.m. table games
WEDNESDAY — 10 a.m. kings in the corner; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. open billiards; 11 a.m. checkers; 1 p.m. euchre
THURSDAY — 10 a.m. coffee klatch; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. open billiards
FRIDAY — 10 a.m. Put ’N’ Take; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. open billiards; 11 a.m. yarn therapy; 1-3 p.m. outreach
SATURDAY — Closed
SUNDAY — Closed
FREE SOIL SENIOR CENTER
TUESDAY — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; lunch at noon, call (231) 464-6789 by noon Monday to reserve a meal
THURSDAY — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; lunch at noon, call (231) 464-6789 by noon Monday to reserve a meal