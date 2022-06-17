LUDINGTON SENIOR CENTER
MONDAY — 9 a.m. walking club, men’s billiards; 9 a.m.-noon Parmenter Law; 9:30 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. mahjong; 1 p.m. cards and games; 5:15 p.m. Zumba Gold
TUESDAY — 9 a.m. golf league, walking club; 9:30 a.m. Zumba Gold; 10 a.m. ladies billiards; 10:30 a.m. cardio drumming; 11:30 a.m. lunch; 1 p.m. duplicate bridge; 2 p.m. line dancing; 6 p.m. Feldenkrais
WEDNESDAY — 9 a.m. men’s billiards; 9:30 a.m. Zumba Gold at Rotary Park; 10 a.m. Stretch, Fit & Balance, quilting; 3 p.m. TED Talks
THURSDAY — Closed for Active for Life Expo, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at O.J. DeJonge Middle School
FRIDAY — 9 a.m. men’s billiards; 9:30 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. mahjong; 1 p.m. cards, foot care, painting class, billiards
SATURDAY — Closed
SUNDAY — Closed
SCOTTVILLE AREA SENIOR CENTER
MONDAY — 10 a.m. quilting; 10:30 a.m. exercise; 11:45 a.m. lunch
TUESDAY — 9 a.m. Charity Sew; 11:45 a.m. lunch; 1 p.m. euchre
WEDNESDAY — 9 a.m. painting; 10 a.m. ladies billiards; 11:45 a.m. lunch; 1 p.m. pinochle
THURSDAY — 10 a.m. Wii bowling; 10:30 a.m. textile arts; 11:45 a.m. lunch; noon-4 p.m. open billiards; 12:30 p.m. tech help; 6 p.m. setback
FRIDAY — 10 a.m. Wii Bowling, bingo; 11:45 a.m. lunch; noon-4 p.m. open billiards
SATURDAY — Closed
SUNDAY — Closed
TALLMAN SENIOR CENTER
MONDAY — 10 a.m. crochet; noon lunch; 2:30 p.m. Sit ’N’ be Fit
TUESDAY — 10 a.m. bingo; noon lunch
WEDNESDAY — 10 a.m. Put-N-Take; noon lunch
THURSDAY — Closed for Active for Life Expo, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., O.J. DeJonge Middle School
FRIDAY — noon lunch; 1-3 p.m. outreach
SATURDAY — Closed
SUNDAY — Closed
FREE SOIL AREA SENIOR CENTER
TUESDAY — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; lunch at noon
THURSDAY — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; lunch at noon