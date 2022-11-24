LUDINGTON SENIOR CENTER
MONDAY — 9 a.m. men’s billiards; 9:30 a.m. yoga, Zumba; 10 a.m. mahjong; 11 a.m. Enhance Fitness; 1 p.m. cards and games; 2 p.m. String-a-long jam
TUESDAY — 9 a.m. Stepping out, men’s billiards; 9:30 a.m. Zumba Toning; 10 a.m. ladies billiards; 10:30 a.m. cardio drumming; 11:45 a.m. lunch; 1 p.m. duplicate bridge; 2 p.m. line dancing
WEDNESDAY — 9 a.m. stepping out, men’s billiards; 9:30 a.m. Zumba; 10 a.m. quilting, Stretch & Balance
THURSDAY — 9 a.m. stepping ou; 9:30 a.m. Zumba Toning; 10 a.m. Craft & Giggles, ladies billiards; 11:45 a.m. lunch; 1 p.m. duplicate bridge
FRIDAY — 9 a.m. men’s billiards; 9:30 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. mahjong, foot care by appointment; 1 p.m. cards and games, open billiards
SATURDAY — Closed
SUNDAY — Closed
SCOTTVILLE SENIOR CENTER
MONDAY — 10 a.m. quilting; 11:45 a.m. lunch; 12:30 p.m. tai chi
TUESDAY — 10:30 a.m. exercise; 11:45 a.m. lunch; 1 p.m. euchre
WEDNESDAY — 9 a.m. painting group; 10 a.m. ladies billiards; 11:45 a.m. lunch; 12:30 p.m. tai chi; 1 p.m. pinochle; 5:30 p.m. Grandparents Raising Grandchildren
THURSDAY — 10 a.m. Wii bowling; 10:30 a.m. textile arts; 11:45 a.m. lunch; 12:15 p.m. tech help; noon-4 p.m. open billiards; 6 p.m. setback
FRIDAY — 10 a.m. Wii bowling, bingo; 11:45 a.m. lunch; noon-4 p.m. open billiards; 12:30 music jam
SATURDAY — Closed
SUNDAY — Closed
TALLMAN SENIOR CENTER
MONDAY — 10 a.m. crochet; noon lunch; 2:30 p.m. Sit ’N’ be Fit
TUESDAY — 10 a.m. bingo; noon lunch; 1-2 p.m. table games; 1:30 p.m. book club
WEDNESDAY — 10 a.m. kings in the corner; noon lunch; 2:30 p.m. Sit ’N’ be Fit
THURSDAY — 10 a.m. bingo; noon lunch; 1-2 p.m. grief support
FRIDAY — 10 a.m.-noon open billiards; noon lunch; 1-3 p.m. outreach
SATURDAY — Closed
SUNDAY — Closed
FREE SOIL SENIOR CENTER
TUESDAY — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; lunch at noon, call (231) 464-6789 by noon Monday to reserve a meal
THURSDAY — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; lunch at noon, call (231) 464-6789 by noon Monday to reserve a meal