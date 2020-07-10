Ludington Senior Center
Monday — 9:30 a.m. Yoga via YouTube; 10 a.m. Zumba Gold Toning at Rotary Park; 1 p.m. virtual museum tour (via Webpage Link)
Tuesday — 9:30 a.m. — Meditation via YouTube; 11a.m. Crafts & Giggles via Zoom; noon tai chi via YouTube; 1 p.m. essential oils at Stearns Park beach
Wednesday — 9:30 a.m. Yoga via YouTube; 10:30 a.m. meditation via Zoom; 11 a.m. Stretch, Fit & Balance via Facebook Live
Thursday — 9:30 a.m. Meditation via YouTube; 10:30 a.m. Zumba Gold at Rotary Park; 11 a.m. Crafts & Giggles at Cartier Park; 2 p.m. For the Love of Gardening via Blurb & Images
Friday — 9:30 a.m Yoga via YouTube; 10: 30 a.m. chair yoga via Zoom; noon-6 p.m. blood drive (North Entrance); 3 p.m. volunteer spotlight (Blurb)