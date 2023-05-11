LUDINGTON SENIOR CENTER
MONDAY — 9 a.m. men’s billiards; 9 a.m.-noon Parmenter Law; 9:30 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. mahjong; 11 a.m. Enhance Fitness; 1 p.m. cards and games; 1-3 p.m. open billiards; 5:30 p.m. Zumba Toning
TUESDAY — 9 a.m. walking club; 9:30 a.m. Zumba Gold; 10 a.m. ladies billiards; 10:30 a.m. cardio drumming; 11:45 a.m. lunch; 1 p.m. duplicate bridge; 1-3 p.m. open billiards
WEDNESDAY — 9 a.m. walking club, men’s billiards; 10 a.m. Stretch & Balance, quilting; 1 p.m. ping pong, Cups of Cheer; 1-3 p.m. open billiards; 4 p.m. Feldenkrais; 5:30 p.m. Zumba Gold
THURSDAY — 9 a.m. walking club; 9:30 a.m. Zumba Toning; 10 a.m. Crafts & Giggles, ladies billiards; 10:30 a.m. cardio drumming; 11:45 a.m. lunch; 1 p.m. duplicate bridge, glass painting class; 1-3 p.m. open billiards
FRIDAY — 9 a.m. men’s billiards; 9:30 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. mahjong; 11 a.m. Enhance Fitness, footcare by appointment; 1 p.m. cards and games, card making; 1-3 p.m. open billiards
SATURDAY — 1-4 p.m. Ikebana workshop
SUNDAY — Closed
SCOTTVILLE SENIOR CENTER
MONDAY — 9 a.m. walking group; 10 a.m. quilting; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. estate planning attorney appointments; 10:30 a.m. Project Fresh Presentation; 11:45 a.m. lunch; 12:45 p.m. cardio drumming; 3:30 p.m. Quilt Guild
TUESDAY — 9 a.m. Charity Sew; 10:30 a.m. exercise; 11:45 a.m. lunch; 12:15 p.m. speaker Mayor Marcy Spencer; 1 p.m. euchre; 1-3 p.m. wood carving; 2-3:30 p.m. beginning painting with Kate; 5:30-6:30 p.m. cardio drumming
WEDNESDAY — 9 a.m. painting group, walking group; 10 a.m. ladies billiards; 11:45 a.m. lunch; 12:45-1:15 p.m. Zumba Gold; 1 p.m. pinochle, Parkinson’s group; 2-4 p.m. balloon sculptures; 5:30 p.m. Grandparents Raising Grandchildren
THURSDAY — 9:30 a.m. Project Fresh presentation; 10 a.m. Wii bowling; 10:30 a.m. textile arts, exercise; 11:45 a.m. lunch; 12:15 p.m. tech help; 5:30 p.m. Zumba Gold
FRIDAY — 9 a.m. walking group; 10 a.m. Wii Bowling, bingo; 10-11 a.m. speaker; 11:45 a.m. lunch; noon-4 p.m. open billiards; 2 p.m. writing group; 5:30-10 p.m. scrapbooking
SATURDAY — 9 a.m.-10 p.m. scrapbooking
SUNDAY — 9:30 a.m.-10 p.m. scrapbooking
TALLMAN SENIOR CENTER
MONDAY — 9 a.m. crochet class; 10:30 a.m. Safe & Sane Exercise
TUESDAY — 10 a.m. bingo; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. open billiards; 1 p.m. table games
WEDNESDAY — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. open billiards; 10 a.m. craft day; 11 a.m. checkers
THURSDAY — 10 a.m. bingo; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. open billiards; noon potluck
FRIDAY — 10 a.m. Put ’N’ Take; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. open billiards; 11 a.m. yarn therapy; 1-3 p.m. outreach
SATURDAY — Closed
SUNDAY — Closed
FREE SOIL SENIOR CENTER
TUESDAY — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; lunch at noon, call (231) 464-6789 by noon Monday to reserve a meal
THURSDAY — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; lunch at noon, call (231) 464-6789 by noon Monday to reserve a meal