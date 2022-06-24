LUDINGTON SENIOR CENTER
MONDAY — 9 a.m. walking club, men’s billiards; 9 a.m.-noon Parmenter Law; 9:30 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. mahjong; 1 p.m. cards and games; 5:15 p.m. Zumba Gold
TUESDAY — 9 a.m. walking club; 9:30 a.m. Zumba Gold; 10 a.m. ladies billiards; 10:30 a.m. cardio drumming; 11:30 a.m. lunch; 1 p.m. duplicate bridge; 2 p.m. line dancing; 6 p.m. Feldenkrais
WEDNESDAY — 9 a.m. men’s billiards; 10 a.m. Stretch & Balance, quilting; 10:30 p.m. summer cookout; 5:15 p.m. Zumba Gold
THURSDAY — 9 a.m. walking club; 9:30 a.m. Zumba Toning; 10 a.m. Craft & Giggles, ladies billiards; 11:30 a.m. lunch; 1 p.m. duplicate bridge; 1:30 p.m. dementia education; 6:30 p.m. Cost of COVID
FRIDAY — 9 a.m. men’s billiards; 9:30 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. mahjong; 11:30 a.m. Parameter Law; 1 p.m. cards and games
SATURDAY — Closed
SUNDAY — Closed
SCOTTVILLE AREA SENIOR CENTER
MONDAY — 10 a.m. quilting; 10:30 a.m. exercise; 11:45 a.m. lunch
TUESDAY — 11:45 a.m. lunch; 1 p.m. euchre
WEDNESDAY — 9 a.m. painting; 10 a.m. ladies billiards; 11:45 a.m. lunch; 1 p.m. pinochle, craft
THURSDAY — 10 a.m. Wii bowling; 10:30 a.m. textile arts; 11:45 a.m. lunch; noon-4 p.m. open billiards; 12:30 p.m. tech help; 6 p.m. setback
FRIDAY — 10 a.m. Wii Bowling, bingo; 11:45 a.m. lunch; noon-4 p.m. open billiards; 1-4 p.m. open mic for musicians of any age
SATURDAY — Closed
SUNDAY — Closed
TALLMAN SENIOR CENTER
MONDAY — 10 a.m. crochet; noon lunch; 2:30 p.m. Sit ’N’ be Fit
TUESDAY — 10 a.m. bingo; noon lunch; 1:30 p.m. book club
WEDNESDAY — 10 a.m. craft; noon lunch; 2:30 p.m. Sit ’N’ be Fit
THURSDAY — 10 a.m. bingo; noon lunch
FRIDAY — 10 a.m.-noon open pool; noon lunch; 1-3 p.m. outreach
SATURDAY — Closed
SUNDAY — Closed
FREE SOIL AREA
SENIOR CENTER
TUESDAY — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; lunch at noon
THURSDAY — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; lunch at noon