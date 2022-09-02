LUDINGTON SENIOR CENTER
MONDAY — Closed for Labor Day
TUESDAY — 9 a.m. golf league, walking club; 9:30 a.m. Zumba Gold; 10 a.m. ladies billiards; 10:30 a.m. cardio drumming; 11:30 a.m. lunch; 1 p.m. duplicate bridge; 2 p.m. line dancing
WEDNESDAY — 9 a.m. men’s billiards; 9:30 a.m. Zumba at Rotary Park; 10 a.m. Stretch, Fit & Balance, quilting
THURSDAY — 9 a.m. walking club; 9:30 a.m. Zumba Toning; 10 a.m. Crafts & Giggles, ladies billiards; 10:30 a.m. cardio drumming; 11:30 a.m. lunch; 1 p.m. duplicate bridge, Alzheimer’s support group
FRIDAY — 9 a.m. men’s billiards; 9:30 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. mahjong, foot care; 1 p.m. cards and games, open billiards
SATURDAY — Closed
SUNDAY — Closed
SCOTTVILLE AREA SENIOR CENTER
MONDAY — Closed for Labor Day
TUESDAY — 11:45 a.m. lunch; 1 p.m. euchre
WEDNESDAY — 9 a.m. painting; 10 a.m. ladies billiards; 11:45 a.m. lunch; 1 p.m. pinochle
THURSDAY — 10 a.m. Wii bowling; 10:30 a.m. textile arts; 11:45 a.m. lunch; 12:15 p.m. speaker; 12:30 p.m. tech help; 1:15 p.m. book club; 6 p.m. setback
FRIDAY — 10 a.m. Wii bowling, bingo; 11:45 a.m. lunch; noon-4 p.m. open billiards
SATURDAY — Closed
SUNDAY — Closed
TALLMAN SENIOR CENTER
MONDAY — Closed for Labor Day
TUESDAY — 10 a.m. bingo; noon lunch; 12:30 p.m. auxiliary meeting; 1-2 p.m. table games
WEDNESDAY — 10 a.m. Board of Directors; 11 a.m.-noon checkers; noon lunch; 2:30 p.m. Sit ’N’ be Fit
THURSDAY — 10 a.m bingo; noon lunch
FRIDAY — 10 a.m.-noon open billiards; noon lunch; 1-3 p.m. outreach
SATURDAY — Closed
SUNDAY — Closed
FREE SOIL AREA SENIOR CENTER
TUESDAY — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; lunch at noon, call (231) 464-6789 by noon Monday to reserve a meal
THURSDAY — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; lunch at noon, call (231) 464-6789 by noon Monday to reserve a meal