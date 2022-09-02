LUDINGTON SENIOR CENTER

MONDAY — Closed for Labor Day

TUESDAY — 9 a.m. golf league, walking club; 9:30 a.m. Zumba Gold; 10 a.m. ladies billiards; 10:30 a.m. cardio drumming; 11:30 a.m. lunch; 1 p.m. duplicate bridge; 2 p.m. line dancing

WEDNESDAY — 9 a.m. men’s billiards; 9:30 a.m. Zumba at Rotary Park; 10 a.m. Stretch, Fit & Balance, quilting

THURSDAY — 9 a.m. walking club; 9:30 a.m. Zumba Toning; 10 a.m. Crafts & Giggles, ladies billiards; 10:30 a.m. cardio drumming; 11:30 a.m. lunch; 1 p.m. duplicate bridge, Alzheimer’s support group

FRIDAY — 9 a.m. men’s billiards; 9:30 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. mahjong, foot care; 1 p.m. cards and games, open billiards

SATURDAY — Closed

SUNDAY — Closed

SCOTTVILLE AREA SENIOR CENTER

MONDAY — Closed for Labor Day

TUESDAY — 11:45 a.m. lunch; 1 p.m. euchre

WEDNESDAY — 9 a.m. painting; 10 a.m. ladies billiards; 11:45 a.m. lunch; 1 p.m. pinochle

THURSDAY — 10 a.m. Wii bowling; 10:30 a.m. textile arts; 11:45 a.m. lunch; 12:15 p.m. speaker; 12:30 p.m. tech help; 1:15 p.m. book club; 6 p.m. setback

FRIDAY — 10 a.m. Wii bowling, bingo; 11:45 a.m. lunch; noon-4 p.m. open billiards

SATURDAY — Closed

SUNDAY — Closed

TALLMAN SENIOR CENTER

MONDAY — Closed for Labor Day

TUESDAY — 10 a.m. bingo; noon lunch; 12:30 p.m. auxiliary meeting; 1-2 p.m. table games

WEDNESDAY — 10 a.m. Board of Directors; 11 a.m.-noon checkers; noon lunch; 2:30 p.m. Sit ’N’ be Fit

THURSDAY — 10 a.m bingo; noon lunch

FRIDAY — 10 a.m.-noon open billiards; noon lunch; 1-3 p.m. outreach

SATURDAY — Closed

SUNDAY — Closed

FREE SOIL AREA SENIOR CENTER

TUESDAY — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; lunch at noon, call (231) 464-6789 by noon Monday to reserve a meal

THURSDAY — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; lunch at noon, call (231) 464-6789 by noon Monday to reserve a meal

