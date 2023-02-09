LUDINGTON SENIOR CENTER
MONDAY — 9 a.m. men’s billiards; 9:30 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. mahjong; 11 a.m. Enhance Fitness; 1 p.m. cards and games; 1:30 p.m. grief support; 2 p.m. Stringalongs jam; 5:30 p.m. Zumba Toning
TUESDAY — 9 a.m. Stepping Out; 9:30 a.m. Zumba Gold; 10 a.m. ladies billiards; 10:30 a.m. cardio drumming; 11:45 a.m. lunch; 1 p.m. duplicate bridge; 4:30 p.m. Valentine’s Day dinner
WEDNESDAY — 9 a.m. Stepping Out, men’s billiards; 10 a.m. Stretch & Balance, quilting; 1 p.m. Cups of Cheer; 4 p.m. Feldenkrais; 5:30 p.m. Zumba Gold
THURSDAY — 9 a.m. Stepping Out; 9:30 a.m. Zumba Toning; 10 a.m. Craft & Giggles, ladies billiards; 10:30 a.m. cardio drumming; 11:45 a.m. lunch; 1 p.m. duplicate bridge; 3 p.m. Council on Aging board meeting
FRIDAY — 9 a.m. men’s billiards; 9:30 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. mahjong; 11 a.m. Enhance Fitness, footcare by appointment; 1 p.m. cards and games, open billiards; 2 p.m. jukebox bingo
SATURDAY — Closed
SUNDAY — Closed
SCOTTVILLE SENIOR CENTER
MONDAY — 10 a.m. quilting group; 11:45 a.m. lunch; 12:30 p.m. birthdays celebration, cardio drumming; 1 p.m. Trivial Pursuit
TUESDAY — 9 a.m. Ladies Coffee Klatch; 10:30 a.m. exercise; 11:45 a.m. Valentine’s Day pot luck; 1 p.m. euchre
WEDNESDAY — 9 a.m. painting group; 10 a.m. ladies billiards; 11:45 a.m. lunch; 1 p.m. pinochle; 5:30 p.m. Grandparents Raising Grandchildren bowling party
THURSDAY — 10 a.m. Wii bowling; 10:30 a.m. textile arts, exercise; 11:45 a.m. lunch; 12:15 p.m. tech help; 12:45 p.m. tax help; 5:30 p.m. Zumba Gold; 6 p.m. set back
FRIDAY — 10 a.m. Wii Bowling, bingo; 11:45 a.m. lunch; noon-4 p.m. open billiards, music jam
SATURDAY — Closed
SUNDAY — Closed
TALLMAN SENIOR CENTER
MONDAY — 10 a.m.-noon open billiards; 10 a.m. Simple and Sane exercise, crochet; noon lunch
TUESDAY — 10 a.m. potluck, bingo; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. open billiards; noon lunch; 1-2 p.m. table games
WEDNESDAY — 10 a.m. ugly sweater crafts; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. open billiards; 11 a.m.-noon checkers; noon lunch
THURSDAY — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. open billiards; 10-11 a.m. Put N Take; 10 a.m. bingo; noon lunch; 1 p.m. grief support group; 3 p.m. Council on Aging board meeting at Safe Harbor Credit Union
FRIDAY — Puzzle Day, 10 a.m.-noon open billiards; 11 a.m.-noon yarn therapy; noon lunch; 1-3 p.m. outreach
SATURDAY — Closed
SUNDAY — Closed
FREE SOIL SENIOR CENTER
TUESDAY — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; lunch at noon, call (231) 464-6789 by noon Monday to reserve a meal
THURSDAY — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; lunch at noon, call (231) 464-6789 by noon Monday to reserve a meal