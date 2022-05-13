LUDINGTON SENIOR CENTER
MONDAY — 9 a.m.-noon Parameter Law; 9 a.m. men’s billiards; 9:30 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. mahjong; 1 p.m. cards and games; 1:30 p.m. grief support; 5:15 p.m. Zumba Gold
TUESDAY — 9:30 a.m. Zumba Gold; 10 a.m. women’s billiards; 10:30 a.m. cardio drumming; 11:30 a.m. lunch; 1 p.m. duplicate bridge; 1-3 p.m. open billiards
WEDNESDAY — 9 a.m. men’s billiards; 10 a.m. Stretch, Fit & Balance, quilting; 1 p.m. tech help, Cups of Cheer; 2 p.m. tai chi; 5:15 p.m. Zumba Gold
THURSDAY — 9:30 a.m. Zumba Toning; 10 a.m. Crafts & Giggles, women’s billiards; 10:30 a.m. cardio drumming; 11:30 a.m. lunch; 1 p.m. duplicate bridge; 1-3 p.m. open billiards
FRIDAY — 9 a.m. men’s billiards; 9:30 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. mahjong; 1 p.m. foot care, cards and games, handmade cards, open billiards; 2 p.m. jukebox bingo
SATURDAY — Closed
SUNDAY — Closed
SCOTTVILLE AREA SENIOR CENTER
MONDAY — 10 a.m. quilting; 10:30 a.m. exercise; 11:45 a.m. lunch
TUESDAY — 9 a.m. Charity Sew; 10 a.m.-noon vaccine clinic; 11:45 a.m. lunch; 1 p.m. euchre
WEDNESDAY — 9 a.m. painting; 10 a.m. ladies billiards; 11:45 a.m. lunch; 1 p.m. pinochle, Parkinson’s group; 5:30 p.m. Grandparents Raising Grandchildren
THURSDAY — 10 a.m. Wii bowling; 10:30 a.m. textile arts; 11:45 a.m. lunch; 12:30 p.m. tech help; 1:15 p.m. book club; open billiards; 1:30 p.m. paint party, $25; 6 p.m. setback
FRIDAY — 10 a.m. Wii Bowling, bingo; 11:45 a.m. lunch; noon-4 p.m. open billiards
SATURDAY — Closed
SUNDAY — Closed
TALLMAN SENIOR CENTER
MONDAY — 10 a.m. crochet; noon lunch; 2:30 p.m. Sit ’N’ be Fit
TUESDAY — 10 a.m. bingo; noon lunch
WEDNESDAY — 10 a.m. craft; noon lunch; 2:30 p.m. Sit ’N’ Be Fit
THURSDAY — 10 a.m. bingo; noon lunch; 3 p.m. Council on Aging
FRIDAY — noon lunch; 1-3 p.m. outreach
SATURDAY — Craft sale, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
SUNDAY — Closed
FREE SOIL AREA SENIOR CENTER
TUESDAY — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; lunch at noon
THURSDAY — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; lunch at noon