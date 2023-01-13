LUDINGTON SENIOR CENTER
MONDAY — 9 a.m. men’s billiards; 9:30 a.m. yoga; 11 a.m. Enhance Fitness; 1 p.m. cards and games; 5:30 p.m. Zumba Toning
TUESDAY — 9 a.m. Stepping Out; 9:30 a.m. Zumba Gold; 10 a.m. ladies billiards; 10:30 a.m. cardio drumming; 11:45 a.m. lunch; 1 p.m. duplicate bridge; 1-3 p.m. open billiards
WEDNESDAY — 9 a.m. Stepping Out, men’s billiards; 10 a.m. Stretch & Balance, quilting; 1 p.m. Cups of Cheer; 4 p.m. Feldenkrais; 5:30 p.m. Zumba Gold
THURSDAY — 9 a.m. Stepping Out; 9:30 a.m. Zumba Toning; 10 a.m. Craft & Giggles, ladies billiards; 10:30 a.m. cardio drumming; 11:45 a.m. lunch; 1 p.m. duplicate bridge; 3 p.m. Council on Aging meeting
FRIDAY — 9 a.m. men’s billiards; 9:30 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. mahjong; 11 a.m. Enhance Fitness, footcare by appointment; 1 p.m. cards and games, open billiards; 2 p.m. jukebox bingo
SATURDAY — Closed
SUNDAY — Closed
SCOTTVILLE SENIOR CENTER
MONDAY — Martin Luther King Jr. Day observed; 10 a.m. Quilting group; 11:45 a.m. lunch; 3 p.m. Valentine’s Day card making
TUESDAY — 10:30 a.m. exercise; 11:45 a.m. lunch; 1 p.m. euchre, Wii Bowling
WEDNESDAY — 9 a.m. painting group; 10 a.m. ladies billiards; 11:45 a.m. lunch; 1 p.m. pinochle; 5:30 p.m. Grandparents Raising Grandchildren; visit to Mary Case’s studio
THURSDAY — 10 a.m. Wii bowling; 10:30 a.m. textile arts, exercise; 11:45 a.m. lunch; 12:15 p.m. tech help; 3 p.m. Council on Aging meeting; 6 p.m. set back
FRIDAY — 10 a.m. Wii Bowling, bingo; 11:45 a.m. lunch; noon-4 p.m. open billiards, music jam; 12:15 p.m. speaker Shannon Andrulis
SATURDAY — Closed
SUNDAY — Closed
TALLMAN SENIOR CENTER
MONDAY — 10 a.m. crochet; noon lunch; 2:30 p.m. Sit ’n’ be Fit
TUESDAY — 10 a.m. bingo; noon lunch; 1-2 p.m. table games
WEDNESDAY — 10 a.m. kings in the corner, crafts; noon lunch; 2:30 p.m. Sit ’n’ be Fit
THURSDAY — 10 a.m. bingo; noon lunch
FRIDAY — 10 a.m.-noon open billiards; noon lunch; 1-3 p.m. outreach
SATURDAY — Closed
SUNDAY — Closed
FREE SOIL SENIOR CENTER
TUESDAY — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; lunch at noon, call (231) 464-6789 by noon Monday to reserve a meal
THURSDAY — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; lunch at noon, call (231) 464-6789 by noon Monday to reserve a meal