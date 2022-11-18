LUDINGTON SENIOR CENTER

MONDAY — 9 a.m. men’s billiards; 9:30 a.m. yoga, Zumba; 10 a.m. mahjong; 11 a.m. Enhance Fitness; 1 p.m. cards and games

TUESDAY — 9 a.m. Stepping out, men’s billiards; 9:30 a.m. Zumba Toning; 10 a.m. ladies billiards; 10:30 a.m. cardio drumming; 11:45 a.m. lunch; 1 p.m. duplicate bridge; 2 p.m. line dancing

WEDNESDAY — 9 a.m. stepping out, men’s billiards; 9:30 a.m. Zumba; 10 a.m. quilting, Stretch & Balance; 3 p.m. TED Talks

THURSDAY — Closed for Thanksgiving

FRIDAY — Closed for Thanksgiving

SATURDAY — Closed

SUNDAY — Closed

SCOTTVILLE SENIOR CENTER

MONDAY — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Attorney Courtney Marshall; 10 a.m. quilting; 11:45 a.m. lunch; 12:30 p.m. tai chi; 3 p.m. card making

TUESDAY — 9 a.m. Coffee Klatch; 10:30 a.m. exercise; 11:45 a.m. lunch; 1 p.m. euchre, crafts

WEDNESDAY — 9 a.m. painting; 10 a.m. ladies billiards; 11:45 a.m. lunch; 12:30 p.m. tai chi; 1 p.m. pinochle

THURSDAY — Closed for Thanksgiving

FRIDAY — Closed for Thanksgiving

SATURDAY — Closed

SUNDAY — Closed

TALLMAN SENIOR CENTER

MONDAY — 10 a.m. crochet; noon lunch; 2:30 p.m. Sit ’N’ be Fit

TUESDAY — 10 a.m. bingo; noon lunch; 1-2 p.m. table games; 1:30 p.m. book club

WEDNESDAY — 10 a.m. kings in the corner; noon lunch; 2:30 p.m. Sit ’N’ be Fit

THURSDAY — Closed for Thanksgiving

FRIDAY — Closed for Thanksgiving

SATURDAY — Closed

SUNDAY — Closed

FREE SOIL SENIOR CENTER

TUESDAY — Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; lunch at noon, call (231) 464-6789 by noon Monday to reserve a meal

THURSDAY — Closed for Thanksgiving

