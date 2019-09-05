SHERIDAN TWP. — The Mason County Sheriff's Office identified James Russell Davidson, 50, of Fountain, as the driver of the 1998 GMC pickup truck that crashed Monday night on Benson Road north of Borowski Road.
Sheriff Kim Cole stated in a release Thursday morning that Davidson remains in critical condition at Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.
Davidson was transported there after deputies found him trapped in a rollover accident. Cole previously stated in a release that deputies responded to the accident at 10:46 p.m. Monday where the Jaws of Life were needed to pull Davidson from his truck.
The truck crossed the centerline, ran off of the opposite side of the road, rolled over and struck a power pole, Cole stated previously. The crash had no witnesses, and speed and alcohol were believed to be factors in the crash. It is still under investigation.