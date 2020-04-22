There will be some primary races for county residents to keep an eye on as the filing deadline to be on the partisan ballots was 4 p.m. Tuesday.
According to Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly candidates need to file with their local or her office for being on those ballots for any county-wide positions. She said state-level or multi-county races were affected by a ruling on Monday that gave those candidates until May 8 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The primary is Aug. 4.
Kelly said the local clerks have until April 27 to notify her office of filings made there.
COUNTY OFFICES
There will be a race for Mason County prosecutor in the primary as Republicans Lauren Kreinbrink and Chad DeRouin are running for the office, and a Democrat that did not file. John C. Schulke and James T. Nordland are also running as Republicans, and a Democrat did not file. In both cases, the incumbent decided not to run.
Running unopposed for county office are incumbents Sheriff Kim Cole, Kelly as clerk, Treasurer Andrew R. Kmetz IV and Register of Deeds Diane Englebrecht. Also running unopposed is Dan Rohde for drain commissioner. All are Republicans, and no Democrats filed to run.
COUNTY COMMISSION
There are two primary races in the county commission with two races to be determined in November.
The primary races are in the second and third county commission districts, but held by Republicans. Incumbent Gary Castonia is being challenged by Jason Kirkpatrick in the second county commission district which includes the City of Ludington’s fourth, fifth and sixth wards.
In the third county commission district, incumbent Charles Lange is being challenged by Jody Hartley. The district includes Hamlin and Grant townships.
Races in the fall will have incumbent Democrat Nick Krieger running against Republican Susan Goes in the first county commission district that includes the City of Ludington’s first, second and third wards. The other is in the seventh county commission district with incumbent Republican Ron Bacon facing Democrat Ed Miller. The district includes Logan, Eden, Custer and Branch townships along with a part of Sheridan Township south of Millerton Road.
Running unopposed are incumbents and Republicans Dr. Lewis Squires, fourth district; Steven Hull, fifth district; and, Janet Andersen, sixth district.
CITY OF LUDINGTON
The following individuals have filed to run for office according to the county clerk. The city’s offices are non-partisan.
First ward: Jeff Beilfuss, Ted May
Third ward: Les Johnson
Fifth ward: Wally Cain, Angela Serna
At-Large: John Terzano
TOWNSHIPS
Several of the county’s townships had lists turned into the county clerk’s office. However, the following list is not all-inclusive because of the April 27 deadline. The following townships had the following individuals file the following respective offices:
Amber: Clerk — Theresa Rohde; Trustee — Richard Alway, Thomas Alway.
Custer: Supervisor — Mark Anderson; Clerk — Ann Larr; Treasurer — Carey Jolly; Trustee — George Allison, Larry Carr.
Grant: Supervisor — Robert Rakowski; Clerk — Mary Jo Janowiak; Treasurer — Kris Brandt; Trustee — Allen Bufka, Brenda Kelly.
Hamlin: Supervisor — Nancy Vandervest; Clerk — Catherine Lewis; Treasurer — Susan Kay Ptaszenski; Trustee — Johnaine Gurzynski, Larry Rees.
Logan: Supervisor — Bruce Burke; Clerk — John Kampfschulte; Treasurer — Tammy Bromley; Trustee — Shirley Balinski, Robert Burke, Daniel Stewart.
Meade: Supervisor — Lois Krepps; Clerk — Sue Hasenbank; Treasurer — Mary Hasenbank; Jimmy Lee Metzger; William K. Thomas.
Pere Marquette: Supervisor — Gerald Bleau; Clerk — Rachelle Enbody; Treasurer — Karie Bleau, Jeremy Piper; Trustee — Andrew Kmetz III, James T. Nordlund, Henry E. Rasmussen.
Sheridan: Supervisor — Corliss T. Gulembo III; Clerk — Marlynn Gulembo; Treasurer — Jennie Borema; Trustee — Jeff Cormany, Douglas Damkoehler.
Sherman: Supervisor — Joseph Mickevich; Clerk — Kurt Lubben; Treasurer — Rita Randle; Trustee — Lori Cregg, Curt Jones.
Summit: Supervisor — D. Wayne Kelly; Clerk — Kay Deanna; Treasurer — Mary Bedker; Trustee — Mary Bedker, Edward Chase, Duane Cooper, Todd Jorissen, Michael Glen Schneider.
Victory: Supervisor — Jim Mazur; Clerk — Barbara Egeler; Treasurer — Patricia Geers; Trustee — Robert Kesling, Jerome Papes