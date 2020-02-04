Mason County Prosecutor Paul Spaniola announced Tuesday afternoon that he won’t be seeking re-election for a fourth term for the position in 2020.
“On the one hand, it was a very difficult decision to make in that I truly love my job,” he stated in a press release. “Even after 18 year in the prosecutor’s office and 11 as the elected prosecutor, I continue to believe that I make a positive difference in the lives of Mason County citizens every day.
“Every day, I feel a sense of excitement as I walk up the courthouse steps to my office. I see that we can do, and regularly achieve, amazing things on behalf of our citizens.”
Spaniola stated, though, he has some easy reasons for stepping away, too.
“My wife and family have sacrificed so much for so many years,” he stated. “Now, with two small grandchildren, it is time for me to put my family first, to spend time with them and to take those vacations which were put off. This is all the more important while my wife, Pat, and I still have our good health.”
Spaniola told the Daily News that does not intend to retire, though.
“I am not going back into private practice (and) I’m not running for any public office, but I’m not ready for a rocking chair either,” he said. “There are no definite plans at this moment. If I can maintain some contact with the field of prosecution I would be pleased.”
That could mean teaching or continue to work through the state prosecutor’s association. He doesn’t see himself working within the attorney general’s office. There are some things, though, that Spaniola wants to accomplish before his term expires.
“Rest assured,” he stated, “there are several large projects that remain on my to-do list for calendar year 2020 that I intend to see through.”
Spaniola told the Daily News that one of the cases he wants to see to completion is the Corey Beekman trial that is scheduled to take place in April this year. He wouldn’t say what other matters before his office the would like to resolve, but said they were “serious cases which need to be completed.”
Spaniola has served as a member of the board of directors of the Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan since 2014, and he chairs the technical services committee. He is also on the organization’s legislative committee and education and training committee, according to the release. In 2011, he was awarded the Crime Fighter Award by Fight Crime Invest in Kids of Michigan.