Spectrum Health informed its patients of the Pentwater clinic that it is consolidating its care with its family medicine office in Hart late last month.
In a letter to patients signed by Helen Johnson, chief operating officer and interim president of Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, explained that Dr. Allan Nelson; Renita Diehlman, nurse practitioner; and Jordan Maccoux, physician’s assistant; are all seeing patients in the Hart office.
“Many of the staff have been going back-and-forth between the two offices for a few years,” Johnson said. “They would meet with some patients in the morning in one location and then have appointments with patients in the other location.”
