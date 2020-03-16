GRAND RAPIDS — Mercy Health, Metro Health - University of Michigan Health and Spectrum Health revised their visitor policies to align with a new executive order from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
The additional restrictions are intended to prevent the spread of illness and protect patients, health care workers and our communities, according to a release from the three healthcare providers.
Starting Monday, restricted/no visitors will be allowed at any locations — hospitals, outpatient locations and long-term care facilities — for all local health care systems. For special circumstances, one approved visitor will be allowed in situations involving patients undergoing surgery and pediatric, maternity, end of life or critically ill patients.
Options for care
Anyone who is experiencing respiratory or flu-like symptoms should contact their primary care provider or consider a video visit with a Spectrum Health Now provider. Please inform healthcare staff of any travel in the past 14 days, according to a release from Spectrum Health.
Public Events
In order to keep community members, team members and the public healthy and safe, Spectrum Health is taking the following steps related to public events through April 30:
• Spectrum Health community events that do not provide an immediate public health benefit will be made virtual, postponed or cancelled. For example, the Irish Jig, an annual 5K race promoting colorectal cancer awareness, was canceled.
• Public events that support an immediate public health benefit will proceed with appropriate precautions (for example, blood drives and prenatal classes).
• Spectrum Health is in the process of determining the best option for several of its classes and events. As these decisions are made, the information will be posted on the Spectrum Health website.
Following CDC guidelines
Spectrum Health's preparedness and response efforts — in motion for several months — are based on best practices from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the expertise of Spectrum Health's teams and other health organizations.
• Prevention: Spectrum Health encourages people to practice prevention efforts. Wash hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds, cover your nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing, avoid touching your face and limit time in large gatherings.
• Free phone screenings: Spectrum Health offers free phone screenings for COVID-19 to those in Michigan who have symptoms and may be concerned they have the virus. Callers to the hotline 616-391-2380 will be asked a series of questions about their condition by a Spectrum Health provider who will advise whether they need to seek additional care.
• Community information and resources: Spectrum Health has downloadable materials, travel tips, videos and other information on its website to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Community members, churches, schools, businesses and others are encouraged to visit spectrumhealth.org/covid19 to access the resources.
• Team member preparation and training: Spectrum Health employees are well-informed and were trained on safe practices to prevent the spread of infection. They are prepared to screen and test patients as needed. The ongoing preparation for serious diseases has prepared Spectrum Health for this public health situation. The company asked its employees to limit their travel and to make their own health a priority so that they will be ready to care for those in our communities.