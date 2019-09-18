PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association hosted its membership meeting and dinner last Saturday at Ludington United Methodist Church, and the group celebrated many of its successes over the past year.
The group noted the conclusion of several restoration projects.
“Those projects included the restoration of the portholes at the Ludington North Breakwater Lighthouse, the restoration and repair of the 40 doors out at the Big Sable Point Lighthouse, a new roof for the White River Light Station and redecorating of the keeper’s lodging at the Little Sable Lighthouse,” stated SPLKA Executive Director Peter Manting.
SPLKA Board Treasurer Ted Robinson stated that the income of the organization exceeded the expenses of the group, and those numbers were in line with what was budgeted for 2019.
While the organization noted the conclusion of several projects, the board has identified $2 million worth of projects to work on next, and those projects have been broken up into smaller parts.
“Phase one includes repairing and repainting the tower at Big Sable and contracting for a Historic Structures Report for the Big Sable Point Lighthouse,” Manting stated. “The budget for this is $225,000 and will need to be paid for from money over and above our budget. SPLKA has pictures of 139 rust spots that need to be taken care of on the exterior steel cladding of the building. Spots will need to be repaired and welded shut.
“After the repair, the tower will then be in need of a new coat of paint.”
The report is a “complete architectural survey of the Big Sable property,” Manting stated. The report will assist the organization in identifying the most pressing of needs in preservation, and it will also assist in prioritizing a list for restoration to the site.
Already, SPLKA has raised $93,000 toward the project, Manting stated, and it is deposited with the Community Foundation of Mason County. An anonymous donor has pledged to match up to $20,000 in a donation drive that will conclude Oct. 31.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for both the members and the community-givers to help SPLKA and see their funds doubled for the Phase 1 project.”
Gifts can be sent to the project by dropping them off at the organization’s office, by mail at PO Box 673, 905 E Ludington Ave., Ludington, MI, 49431; online at www.splka.org and clicking on the donate button; or by phone at 231-845-7415 during the office hours of 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
“We are certainly hoping to be able to raise the needed funds to get both of these projects underway by next season,” stated SPLKA Board Vice President Al Cocconi. “SPLKA continues to strive toward our mission to preserve, promote and educate the public and to make our lighthouses accessible to all.”
Also at the meeting, SPLKA Board President Bob Baltzer presented retiring board member Lenore Janman a photo by Todd and Brad Reed Photography for her 11 years of service to the organization’s board. Robinson was elected for a second term on the board, and Larry Stulz of Cincinnati was elected to the other opening.