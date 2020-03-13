The Ludington Downtown Development Authority canceled its St. Patrick's Day-related events, and it is one of several measures within the City of Ludington that are being taken in relation to COVID-19, or the coronavirus.
The Downtown Ludington Board canceled the pub crawl, parade and scavenger hunt that were scheduled for Saturday. The Irish Jog races scheduled for Saturday will transition to a virtual race.
The city issued several guidelines and closures as a part of an announcement Friday morning.
"There is no intention on our part to overreact to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). However, it’s incumbent upon your local officials to plan for the potential community transmission of COVID-19 and to take the necessary precautions to protect our residents and staff, and to take the necessary actions to slow the transmission of this virus," stated City Manager Mitch Foster in a press release. "At the recommendation of the District No. 10 Health Department, Gov. (Gretchen) Whitmer’s emergency declaration and local public safety officials, the City of Ludington is limiting certain operations to mitigate risks of the COVID-19 virus."
The city had a list of changes it was enforcing until April 6, and then the city will reassess any potential changes. The list included:
• All city residents are discouraged from conducting business within the municipal building that can otherwise be conducted via U.S. Mail, phone call or online at www.ludington.mi.us. City night drop-box will be processed continually. Elderly and at-risk populations should avoid the municipal building.
• Police and fire operations are coordinating response plans for potential COVID-19 contact with emergency response agencies and healthcare agencies from across the County.
• The bathrooms located on North James Street within the plaza are closed.
• City administration will be taking measures to work with employees whom may become exposed to COVID-19, or who will now be required to take care of their children. All city personnel will err on the side of caution.
Foster said that if the public has questions about the changes the city is implementing, the public can call his office at 845-6237.