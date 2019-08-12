PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Organizers for the Western Michigan Fair are declaring this year a success as many of the preliminary numbers are showing the fair exceeded previous years.
“I think we achieved, each us on the fair board members and all of the volunteers, try to make the best fair possible,” said Marcia Hansen, communications coordinator for the fair, Sunday afternoon. “I really truly feel this is a year where a lot of things came together that makes that accomplishment even sweeter.
“A lot enters into it. The definition is it because of community support? Participation? Attendance? It’s all of those things.”
Saturday was the grand finale for the fair, wrapping up with the Night of Destruction Demolition Derby put on by Unique Motor Sports. Hansen said there was a preliminary count of 1,881 wristbands sold for grandstands alone, and she wasn’t sure how many people were in the infield with pit passes.
