PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — State legislators talked budget and roads while Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole announced his plans to run for sheriff again in 2020 as a part of the Mason County Republican Party picnic Sunday afternoon at Suttons Landing Park in Pere Marquette Township.
Roughly three dozen people attended the picnic, with a mix of party members and local elected leaders on hand.
35th Dist. State Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, outlined that the state house and senate are scheduled to vote on the budget next week. But, he anticipated what is passed may not be fully accepted by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
“We’re going to pass the budget and send to the governor’s desk by the end of next week,” VanderWall said. “She may veto chunks out of it.”
