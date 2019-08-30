The Michigan State Police is asking the assistance of the public for information in relation to a hit-and-run accident from Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Ludington Walmart in Pere Marquette Township.
The incident occurred at about 6:22 p.m., according to a release from the state police. The investigation shows that a maroon, newer-model Toyota Highlander or similar vehicle, crashed into a parked vehicle as it drove through the parking lot. It caused significant damage to the parked vehicle.
"The unknown male driver of the SUV was observed on store surveillance inspecting the damage to both vehicles before driving to the other side of the parking lot, then entering the store and purchasing several items," stated the release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Matt Demmy at 231-301-3774 or the Michigan State Police Hart Post at 231-873-2171.