HART — The Michigan State Police Hart Post is seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing Big Prairie Township woman.
Valerie Joy Belknap, 52, of Big Prairie Township was reported missing after midnight on Wednesday.
Belknap was last seen at a relative’s home where she had been staying for the past two months. Belknap walked away from the home in an unknown direction, which is in the area of South Croton Hardy Drive and Miramar Avenue.
Belknap is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and approximately 160 pounds with dark brown, shoulder-length hair, blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a yellow t-shirt.
If contact is made with Belknap, or if anyone can provide information on her whereabouts, contact the Michigan State Police Hart Post at 231-873-2171 or Newaygo County Central Dispatch at 231-689-5288.