HART — The Michigan State Police Hart Post is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Fremont man.
The post received a missing person report on Tuesday for Jarold Scott Lodden, 20, of Fremont. Lodden was last seen leaving his home on a pink and purple Huffy bicycle near the area of South Baldwin Avenue and West 28th Street in Fremont on Friday, May 22, just before noon.
The family and friends of Lodden have not heard from him since then. He is described as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes, and he is approximately 6 feet tall and 170 pounds. He was last believed to be wearing tan khaki shorts and an unknown color T-shirt.
If contact is made with Lodden, or if anyone can provide information on his whereabouts, contact Trooper Lucas Marston of the Michigan State Police Hart Post at (231) 873-2171 or Newaygo County Central Dispatch at (231) 689-5288.