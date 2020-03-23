HART — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Hart Post are asking the public’s assistance with locating a missing motorist.
The motorist is 73-year-old Bronwyn Brooke Zickus from the Comstock Park area. Zickus is described a as a heavy-set, white female with thin brown hair and brown eyes, approximately 5-feet, 8-inches tall and 185 pounds.
Zickus was last heard from at approximately 5:45 p.m. Sunday, when she contacted the Oceana County Dispatch center via telephone stating she was lost.
Zickus was last seen driving a dark blue Dodge Grand Caravan with Michigan registration BCH670. Zickus may possibly be in the Rothbury area.
If located or know where she may be, please contact the MSP Hart Post at 231-873-2171 or Oceana County Dispatch at 231-869-5858.