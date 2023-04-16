Michigan Supreme Court Justice Brian K. Zahra will be the keynote speaker at this year’s Mason County Republicans’ Lincoln Day Dinner.
The dinner is 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 15 at Scott’s Restaurant, 5910 W. U.S. 10, in Ludington, and the capacity is capped at 100 people.
Zahra served for four years as a circuit court judge in Wayne County before joining the Michigan Court of Appeals for 12 years. Zahra has served with the supreme court for the past 11 years.
“My role as a judge is to determine what the law says, not what the law should be,” Zahra was quoted in the April 2023 Mason County Republicans newsletter.
The Lincoln Day dinner will also feature two additional speakers: Nikki Snyder, a Republican member of the state board of education, and Lindsey Nelson of the Great Schools Initiative.
Social hour with appetizers and a silent auction starts at 5:30 p.m. with the dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. The program gets underway at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $60 each and are payable by check or credit card. Register with Rebecca Robinson at 231-233-7397, and payments need to be received by May 8. Checks are to be made out to the Mason County Republican Committee, PO Box 143, Ludington, MI 49431. Credit card payments may be made at www.masoncountygop.org under the Lincoln Day dinner tab and clicking in the square secure link.