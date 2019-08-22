The Mason County Road Commission announced Thursday evening that Stiles Road between Hansen and Fisher roads will be closed starting Monday, Aug. 26, for water main installation.
Eric Nelson, county highway engineer, stated in a release that Stiles Road will be closed for about three weeks as Hallack Contracting of Hart installs a new 12-inch water main along the road.
The water main installation is a part of a project to extend water access from the water along U.S. 10 to West Shore Community College.
“The water main is being installed approximately six feet west of the existing roadway,” Nelson stated. “For the safety of the motoring public and the workers, the roadway will be closed to thru traffic.”
The road commission recommends the use of Victory Corner Road as a detour, between Hansen and Fisher roads. Nelson stated emergency responders, school buses picking up and dropping off students and those residents on Stiles Road will have access. However, they will need to “proceed with caution and expect delays.”
Nelson stated that after this section of Stiles Road has the water main installed, another section of Stiles Road will be closed to continue the water main’s installation to West Shore’s campus.