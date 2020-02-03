MANISTEE — In just one decade, organizers of the annual Snowshoe Stampede and related Stomp Out Cancer events in Manistee have raised more than $250,000 to benefit the families of cancer victims in Mason and Manistee counties.
Saturday’s 10th annual event at the VFW Walsh Post 4499 in Manistee was expected to bring in a little less than $37,000 as hundreds of area residents turned out for Saturday’s day-long event.
“We had a very successful 10th annual Snowshoe Stampede,” said Jessica Sharp, one of the organizers of the event. “Tentative numbers (for Saturday) are $36,900, after expenses. The bartending teams were busy throughout the year hosting fundraising events and acquiring donations, in addition to their hour of filling their tip cups tending bar."
