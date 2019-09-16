Bookmaking was highlighted as a part of a workshop last Friday at West Shore Community College.
Ruth Behar, a writer and professor at the University of Michigan, led the workshop. Students from the college as well as several local schools learned about Rolando Estévez, a Cuban artist and bookmaker, and how he constructed his various types of books. After hearing Behar speak, students had the opportunity to create their own book and piece of art.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.